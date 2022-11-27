Home Sports Qatar 2022 World Cup: the qualifying situation in the groups
Qatar 2022 World Cup: the qualifying situation in the groups

The classifies: Holland 4, Ecuador 4, Senegal 3, Qatar 0.

Last day: Ecuador-Senegal, Holland-Qatar.

Ecuador-Senegal on the last day will be a playoff for the next round, with the South Americans having two results out of three. A draw with modest Qatar is enough for the Netherlands to reach the knockout stages. They qualify even if they lose and Ecuador beat Senegal. The hosts are already out.

