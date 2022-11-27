The classifies: Holland 4, Ecuador 4, Senegal 3, Qatar 0.
Last day: Ecuador-Senegal, Holland-Qatar.
Ecuador-Senegal on the last day will be a playoff for the next round, with the South Americans having two results out of three. A draw with modest Qatar is enough for the Netherlands to reach the knockout stages. They qualify even if they lose and Ecuador beat Senegal. The hosts are already out.
© breaking latest news
See also The national football team's emergency coaching change set another embarrassing record, one of the world preliminaries three coach belt_li Xiaopeng_李铁_ coach