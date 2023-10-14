Provincial Party Committee Conveys and Studies Xi Jinping’s Speech on High-quality Development of Yangtze River Economic Belt

Hubei Daily (Reporters Zhang Jin, Wang Xin) reported on the recent meeting held by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee in Hubei province. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and study the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

During the meeting, Provincial Party Committee Secretary Wang Menghui presided over the discussions. The committee conveyed and studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches on promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. They also studied the spirit of the “Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group Work Plan (2023-2027)” and discussed the province’s implementation work.

The meeting emphasized the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches, which reflect the Party Central Committee’s determination to protect the Yangtze River and promote its high-quality development. The committee highlighted the importance of aligning thoughts and actions with the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speeches, understanding the crucial significance of the “two establishments” and the “five major changes” in the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. They also emphasized the need to strengthen ideological and political consciousness in order to fulfill the responsibility of promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

The meeting outlined several key requirements to further promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. These requirements include promoting high-level protection of the Yangtze River, utilizing technological innovation for development, enhancing domestic and international circulation, accelerating regional coordination and integration, and coordinating development and security.

In addition, the meeting discussed Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, which were proposed for the first time at the National Work Conference on Propaganda, Ideology, and Culture. The committee stressed the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts into all aspects of publicity, ideological, and cultural work.

Furthermore, the meeting focused on the implementation of the “Work Plan of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group (2023-2027)” and the promotion of comprehensive and strict party governance. The committee emphasized the need to maintain a strict tone and atmosphere in anti-corruption work, investigate and deal with corruption issues that harm the interests of the masses, and continuously improve the standardization and formalization of anti-corruption work.

The meeting concluded by addressing other matters and highlighting the commitment of Hubei province to uphold the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

