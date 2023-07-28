Provincial People’s Congress Launches Special Inquiry on Development of Tourism Industry

Provincial People’s Congress Launches Special Inquiry into Tourism Industry Development

July 28, 2023 (Liaoning Daily) – The Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress has initiated a special inquiry into the development of the province’s tourism industry, in line with the directives of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Provincial Party Committee’s efforts to promote the revitalization and growth of the cultural and tourism sector.

At the fourth meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee held on July 27, a joint group meeting was conducted to conduct the special inquiry. Chen Xiangqun, deputy secretary and deputy director of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, provided comments, while Gong Fuqing, deputy director of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, presided over the meeting. Deputy governor of the provincial government, Guo Caiyun, made a statement on the special inquiry.

During the meeting, members of the Standing Committee and representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress focused on various aspects of the tourism industry, including tourism planning implementation, tourism environment optimization, market order standardization, tourism infrastructure construction, and policies to assist enterprises and promote rural tourism development. Key representatives from 10 departments, including the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Provincial Department of Finance, and the Provincial Department of Commerce, responded to the inquiries. Following the responses, some members of the Standing Committee provided their comments.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress emphasized that the special inquiry on the development of the tourism industry aims to implement the decision-making and deployment of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee to revitalize and develop the cultural and tourism sector. It also reflects the democratic process of the provincial party committee and seeks to find a unique path for the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry with Liaoning characteristics. The provincial government and relevant departments are entrusted with the responsibility to implement the spirit of the province’s cultural and tourism industry revitalization and development conference. They are expected to effectively address the issues identified during the inquiry and promote the revitalization and development of the tourism industry in the province through innovative measures.

The provincial government outlined its commitment to focus on a three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, including improving the policy system, enhancing public services, strengthening overall planning and coordination, and fostering a stronger, better, and bigger tourism market. It also emphasized the need to create an excellent tourism business environment and establish an efficient operating mechanism for high-quality development. To achieve this, the government will adopt a problem-oriented approach, develop action plans, establish oversight mechanisms, and implement rectification measures to promote meaningful reforms.

Zhang Jingyu is the editor in charge of this news article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

