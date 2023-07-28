Home » Tragedy Strikes as Passenger Boat Capsizes in Philippines: 21 Dead
Tragedy Strikes as Passenger Boat Capsizes in Philippines: 21 Dead

Passenger boat capsizes in the Philippines, leaving at least 21 dead

MANILA, July 27 (Xinhua) – A passenger ship capsized in the waters near Binan, Rizal Province in the Philippines on July 27, resulting in the death of at least 21 people, according to the spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard.

The incident took place in the town of Ao Nang when the passenger ship was en route to Talim Island, the largest lake in the Philippines. At around 13:00 local time, the ship was hit by strong winds, causing panic among the passengers. As they rushed to one side of the ship, the hull lost its balance and ultimately capsized near Binan.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Armando Barilo confirmed the tragic incident during an interview with a local TV station. Authorities reported that 40 people were rescued safely, while at least 21 drowned in the accident.

The Philippines has been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days due to the effects of Typhoon Dusurui. This has resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in several parts of the country.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing, with authorities working to locate any missing passengers and provide support to the survivors. The Philippine Coast Guard and local authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the incident and ensure that safety measures are in place to prevent similar accidents in the future.

