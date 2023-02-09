Home World The Chinese balloon shot down by the United States was equipped for espionage activities, says the US State Department
World

The Chinese balloon shot down by the United States was equipped for espionage activities, says the US State Department

by admin
The Chinese balloon shot down by the United States was equipped for espionage activities, says the US State Department

The United States Department of State did he know that the equipment of the Chinese balloon that a few days ago had been identified in American airspace and shot down “was clearly for intelligence activities and inconsistent with the equipment on board the weather balloons”, something China has maintained so far. This conclusion was reached after the analysis of high-definition images obtained with a U-2 spy plane sent by the Americans while the balloon was still in flight and which would show that it was equipped with antennas and solar panels sufficient to receive communications, and collect and geolocate information.

The images would confirm the hypothesis already spread by the American authorities that the balloon was a military vehicle used for espionage purposes within a Chinese army operation, which in recent years has involved over 40 countries. It is probable that new official communications from the United States will arrive in the next few days, given that operations to recover the remains that fell into the water and to the seabed have been underway since Tuesday.

– Read also: History of the military use of aerostatic balloons

See also  The Pope’s Summer Palace will be specially opened in August-Vatican News

You may also like

Meloni and Zelensky, kisses in Brussels – Corriere...

The Go! Team, crítica de su disco Get...

THE VALUES FOR WHICH WE MUST LIVE AND,...

A number of foreign media condemned US sanctions...

TIM, 2023 begins with remodulations and inflation adjustment...

Musk’s Starlink network strips Kiev of the use...

5G drives revenue growth

Sanremo 2023, the live broadcast of the third...

SD Gundam BA e Madden NFL 23

Motorhead. The story of the loudest band in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy