PS5 slim with removable reader, the times seem ripe: is it Sony’s winning move?

Now the rumors about the arrival of a PS5 slim con removable reader to be bought separately are becoming more and more insistent, so much so that its existence is taken for granted by most. According to insiders, Tom Henderson will have the same features as PS5, but it should cost Sony less due to the absence of the player and other changes that would have made the production process cheaper.

It should also have a prezzo sales lower than that of the current disc model, so that it can somehow recover from the increases in recent months due in large part to the difficult global economic situation. The move, if confirmed, would seem to be one of the winning ones, in the sense that it does not offer any particular doubts or critical issues, although it is obviously much more conservative than a potential PS5 Pro.

Basically those who already own PS5 won’t need it, because the new version shouldn’t do anything more in terms of performance. Those who want to buy a PS5, on the other hand, can do so by spending something less (provided that the lower price is confirmed). At the same time Sony will be able to eliminate the ambiguity of the two models currently on the market (with player and digital only), giving customers the option of having or not having the disc, which at this point will in any case be considered optional.

If you like, the strongest message that such an operation would send to the market concerns video game supports, because it would be equivalent to screaming that the physical copies sector is a corpse waiting to be buried. If you still want to support it, you will be given the way to do so, otherwise you will not even notice the lack of an optical drive, which will become a accessory.

After all, the importance of physical supports for videogames, and not only that, is increasingly marginal, at least at the market level, where by now the digital he rules it. Physical supports do not seem to have a future, except in the field of collecting, and some games, such as Alan Wake 2, have decided to give them up without too much suffering, so as to reduce production and distribution costs.

It’s not even clear how players will react, given that those who buy physical copies are now a minority. After all, they will be able to continue to do so, at least for this generation of consoles, so they won’t have major problems. In short, a new PS5 model could represent the team of the latest generation of Sony, the hardware capable of reorganizing its offer for the better, without really displeasing anyone. Barring some surprises with the price, of course.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.

