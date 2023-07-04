Displaying the Majestic Yuanmingyuan Animal Heads: A Technological Exhibition of Cultural Relics

Title: Rare Yuanmingyuan Animal Heads on Display in Hong Kong Exhibition

Date: July 4, 2023

Location: Hong Kong

A highly anticipated exhibition entitled “Gathering in the Prosperous Age of Tianbao Fanghua – Celebrating the 26th Anniversary of Hong Kong’s Return to the Motherland and the Opening Ceremony of the National Treasure Animal Head Exhibition in Yuanmingyuan” opened in Hong Kong on July 3, 2023. This exhibition marks the first time that the four original bronze animal heads from the Haiyan Hall of the Yuanmingyuan are on display in Hong Kong.

Hosted at the Bange Exhibition Hall of the City University of Hong Kong, the exhibition showcases a range of precious cultural relics, including the four original animal heads representing the zodiac signs of the ox, tiger, monkey, and pig. These animal heads are known for their exquisite craftsmanship, with Chinese court craftsmen working together with European artists to create a unique fusion of Chinese and Western aesthetics.

Chen Libi, the director of the Pange Exhibition Hall, City University of Hong Kong, explained the distinctive characteristics of each animal head. The bull’s head, resembling a Western bullfighting motif, was crafted by Chinese craftsmen. The tiger’s head is exceptionally detailed, featuring realistic hair and markings, with the Chinese character for “king” inscribed on its forehead. The pig’s head, although slightly different from Chinese pigs, showcases its tusks and recognizable ears. The monkey head reflects a more traditional Chinese artistic style, characterized by its peach-shaped face and head.

Beyond the animal heads, the exhibition employs cutting-edge technology such as augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and artificial intelligence (AI) to create an immersive experience for visitors. Through these technologies, the exhibition allows audiences to explore the history and transformation of world cultural heritage in a dynamic and interactive manner.

The exhibition also highlights the historical significance of the bronze animal heads, originally part of the hydraulic clock in front of the Haiyan Hall in the Yuanmingyuan. Made during the Qianlong period of the Qing Dynasty, the animal heads are constructed from the same copper material as the famous bronze cranes displayed in the Forbidden City and the Summer Palace in Beijing. Their endurance against weathering and rust over the centuries is a testament to their lasting quality.

The digital representation and restoration of the animal heads, as well as the Old Summer Palace, showcases the integration of technology and culture. By utilizing ancient and modern images, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of how to preserve and protect important world cultural heritage.

The exhibition, which runs from July 4th to August 31st, is open to the public free of charge. Visitors are required to register and make an appointment through the website of the Bange Exhibition Hall. The event promises to provide an enlightening and immersive experience for all who attend.

In conclusion, the National Treasure Animal Head Exhibition in Yuanmingyuan brings together splendid cultural relics and cutting-edge technology, offering a unique glimpse into the rich history and artistry of the Chinese civilization.

Responsible editor: Li Ji

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

