Pediatric diabetes: cases increased by almost 40%

The cases of pediatric diabetes are on the rise. A study by Weifang Medical University in China speaks of a +39% diagnosis in the last 40 years. The results of this research can be read in the scientific journal JAMA Pediatrics. Until a few years ago when we spoke of pediatric diabetes we generally referred to type 1 diabetes. Now researchers point to an increase in cases of even type 2 diabetes, which usually affected older people, even in the younger sections of the population. Needless to say, the responsibility is to be found in the incorrect lifestyles. Too many overweight and sedentary children.

What are the symptoms of diabetes?

Symptoms of pediatric diabetes typically include:

Significantly increased thirst Frequent urination Weight loss for no apparent reason Fatigue and weakness Blurred vision Wounds that heal slowly Irritability and mood changes

If a child experiences one or more of these signs, it is vital to see a doctor right away.

Prevention of pediatric diabetes

At present, there are no known ways to prevent type 1 diabetes. Instead, type 2 diabetes can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle:

follow a balanced diet, limiting the consumption of foods high in sugar and saturated fat and favor a diet rich in fruit, vegetables and whole grains, exercise: children must participate in regular physical activities such as playing outdoors , sport or simple physical exercises, monitor the health of children when the first symptoms appear.

What are the treatments?

There is no cure for diabetes, but it can be managed to avoid complications. Common therapies include:

insulin therapy: children with type 1 diabetes require daily injections of insulin to keep blood glucose levels under control. There are several formulations of insulin to choose from, such as rapid-acting insulin and long-acting insulin. Those with type 2 diabetes follow a therapy decided on a case-by-case basis by the diabetologist, constant control of blood sugar levels: blood sugar must be constantly monitored, balanced diet: the doctor can help create a balanced food plan that takes account of specific needs of the child, including regular meals and carbohydrate counting.

