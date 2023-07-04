Tour de France: Next stage win for Philipsen in the sprint

Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen also narrowly won the second mass sprint of the 110th Tour de France. The Belgian won ahead of Australian Caleb Ewan and German Phil Bauhaus on Tuesday at the Nogaro circuit. The end of the 181.8-kilometer fourth stage was marked by three falls, including European champion Fabio Jakobsen.



As expected, there were no changes at the top of the overall standings. Brit Adam Yates once again successfully defended the yellow jersey he had won on the opening stage. The UAE pro is six seconds ahead of his captain Tadej Pogacar and twin Simon Yates.

The first endurance test in the Pyrenees is on Wednesday. On the 162.7 kilometers from Pau to Laruns, the peloton is spared a mountain finish. Nevertheless, two difficult climbs have to be mastered with the Col de Soudet (highest category) and the Col de Marie-Blanque (first category). From Marie-Blanque to the finish there are still 18.5 kilometers to go.

Tour de France, Drite Etappe

Dax – Nogaro (182 km): 1. Jasper Philipsen BEL 4:25:28 2. Caleb Ewan AUS – “- 3. Phil Bauhaus GER -“- 4. Bryan Coquard FROM -“- 5. Mark Cavendish GBR -“- 6. Danny van Poppel DOWN -“- 7. Alexander Kristoff NOR -“- 8. Luka Mezgec SLO -“- 9. Wout van Aert BEL -“- 10. Mads Pedersen DEN -“- 24. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 25. Jonas Vingegaard THEN -“- 28. Jai Hindley AUS -“- 45. Simon Yates GBR -“- 46. Adam Yates GBR -“-

rating

Standing four of 21 stages: 1. Adam Yates GBR 18:18:01 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 0:06 3. Simon Yates GBR -“- 4. Victor Lafay FROM 0:12 5. Wout van Aert BEL 0: 16 6. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 0:17 7. Michael Woods CAN 0:22 8. Jai Hindley AUS -“- 9. Carlos Rodriguez Cano ESP -“- 10. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen DEN -“-

Etappenplan Tour de France 2023

01.07. 1. Stage Bilbao – Bilbao (ESP, 182 km) 02.07. 2. Etappe Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (ESP, 209 km) 03.07. 3. Etappe Amorebieta-Etxano (ESP) – Bayonne (185 km) 04.07. 4. Etappe Dax – Nogaro (182 km) 05.07. 5. Etappe Pau – Laruns (165 km) 06.07 6. Etappe Tarbes – Cauterets-Cambasque (145 km) 07.07. 7. Etappe Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km) 08.07. 8. Etappe Libourne – Limoges (201 km) 09.07. 9. Etappe Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome (184 km) 10.07. Ruhetag in Clermont-Ferrand 11.07. 10.Etappe Vulcania – Issoire (167 km) 12.07 11.Etappe Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins (180 km) 13.07. 12. Etappe Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169 km) 14.07. 13. Etappe Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier (138 km) 15.07. 14.Etappe Annemasse – Morzine The Portes du Soleil (152 km) 16.07. 15.Etappe Les Gets The Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (180 km) 17.07. Ruhetag in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc 18.07. 16. Etappe Passy – Combloux (22 km/EZF) 19.07. 17.Etappe Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc – Courchevel (166 km) 20.07. 18. Etappe Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bresse (186 km) 21.07. 19. Etappe Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km) 22.07. 20.Etappe Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering (133 km) 23.07. 21.Etappe Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees (116 km)