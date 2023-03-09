Status: 03/09/2023 12:25 p.m

The German Football Association is in a financial predicament. The association is in the red. Improvement would bring successes of the national team.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Treasurer Stephan Grunwald have confirmed the enormous economic dependence of the association on the success of the national team.

DFB budget at minus 19.5 million euros

“If the national team is unsuccessful, the DFB is also not doing well economically. You can compare that with every Bundesliga team,” Grunwald said at a media event in Frankfurt/Main. On Saturday, the election of Neuendorf and Grunwald in their DFB offices.

In the current financial report, the DFB recorded a minus of 33.5 million euros due to necessary tax provisions. Grundwald put the budget for this year at minus 19.5 million euros. Due to the preliminary rounds at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, the DFB lost millions in bonuses. In addition, Grunwald explained, sporting failures would affect contract negotiations with the sponsors.

Treasurer sees high savings potential

The association had already announced at the end of January that packages of measures for a holistic consolidation concept are to be drawn up in the individual departments by June 30, 2023. “I am very, very confident that everyone has understood what the situation is like. I am optimistic that we will manage to eliminate this structural deficit,” said Neuendorf.

Grunwald said he sees great potential for savings. “It can’t go on like this for the next ten years because then the association will no longer exist.” The DFB could still take the time this year to make “conscious and correct” decisions. The accommodation of the national players during the international match phases may also come under scrutiny.