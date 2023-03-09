Home World Architects give tips on creative headboards to renovate the bedroom – MONDO MODA
People spend a good part of their lives sleeping, resting and watching TV in their bedrooms. In addition to a comfortable mattress, decor and colors influence the mood and vibrations of the environment, which is why more and more professionals are creating comfortable and creative spaces, innovating, mainly, in alternatives for headboards transforming room decor.
It has a headboard with affective, artistic, supportive memories and even the use of unthinkable coverings such as tactile flooring replacing wooden panels and traditional beds.

Affective Headboard – The architect Cristiane Leite (@ll.arqui) answered the request of her client from Paraíba who wanted to have decorative objects that reminded her of her homeland. The solution was to punctuate Northeastern elements in the project on the headboard covered with slatted wood in gray and with a central cutout creating a small niche illuminated by LED, in which an engraving and drawings on stylized tiles with figures from the Northeast were hung.

Affective headboard- LL Architecture @ Kelly Queiroz

wall art – Creating a happy and festive atmosphere with floral elements was @studio_92arquitetura’s idea for this room. The headboard in slatted wood runs along the entire length of the wall, which received an artistic intervention with wall art by Lano Art, bringing colors and lightness to the environment.

Headboard artistic painting – Studio 92 Arq @ Mariana Orsi

Five senses/tactile headboard – In place of the traditional wooden panels, hydraulic tiles with tactile flooring were used. The idea came from the relief of the floor whose texture brought movement to the decor. The tiles were resin-coated in blue and the upper half wall painted in burnt cement, with paintings in warm colors like red.

Tactile floor headboard – Studio 92 Arq @ Mariana Orsi

bicolor paint – In this small studio room, the lack of space was solved by painting the middle of the wall serving as a headboard blue, where two sconces were installed directly on it. The upper part received burnt cement paint and the window as a painting.

Headboard painted room divider – LL Arq @ Kelly Queiroz

rustic coziness – The @studio_92arquitetura features a coziness with a more rustic feel. This language is imprinted on the wall, which was covered with exposed white brick and to create a headboard, the lower part was painted in mustard.

Bicolor brick headboard – Studio 92 Aqr @ Mariana Orsi

Sheet steel and wood – The idea here is a hybrid headboard designed in woody MDF at the bottom and the top in perforated sheet metal, giving the room an industrial style.

Steel sheet headboard – Studio 92 Arquitetura @ Mariana Orsi

support headboard – A new drywall wall at the headboard was created to embed all electrical parts and serve as a support for the bed. The decoration is simple and with a Zen corner to relax.

Headboard support-Studio 92 Arq @ Mariana Orsi
