Militants of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) sabotaged with acts of violence a citizen protest before the Mayor’s Office of Caroní, Bolívar state, due to the high rates for urban cleaning.

“With acts of violence, PSUV militants prevented the Citizens’ Assembly from delivering a document to the Caroní Mayor’s Office to demand the repeal of the decree on the rates for the urban cleaning service provided by Fospuca,” said regional journalist Laura Clisánchez.

Pedro Acuña, president of the College of Engineers, reported that the document that was going to be consigned by the Citizens’ Assembly has more than 10,200 signatures of citizens who demand the repeal of decree 008-22 on urban cleaning rates in Caroní.

PSUV militants violently attacked the demonstrators, seizing megaphones, banners and sound equipment from them.

#7Mar #Bolívar

With acts of violence militants of the #PSUV prevented the Assembly of Citizens from delivering a document to the Mayor’s Office #Caroni to demand the repeal of the decree on the rates of the urban cleaning service provided – @mlclisanchezpic.twitter.com/Ex9gWAlnfv – Report Now (@ReportYa) March 7, 2023

#07March | militants of the #PSUV they seized megaphones, banners and sound equipment from members of the Citizens’ Assembly who were protesting in front of the Caroní Mayor’s Office for the high rates of urban cleaning #FospucaCaroní pic.twitter.com/jyFFFyT7vF — Laura Clisánchez🌵 (@mlclisanchez) March 7, 2023

