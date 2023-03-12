Home News PTI has announced the schedule of tomorrow’s rally in Lahore
PTI has announced the schedule of tomorrow's rally in Lahore

PTI has announced the schedule of tomorrow's rally in Lahore

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the schedule of tomorrow’s rally in Lahore.
According to PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz, a rally will be taken out from Zaman Park to Data Darbar tomorrow at 2 pm, which will be led by Imran Khan.
He said that under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, this rally will reach Data Darbar from Zaman Park, Allama Iqbal Road, Railway Station.
It should be noted that Imran Khan had announced a rally in Lahore today, but the provincial caretaker government imposed Section 144 due to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), after which today’s rally was postponed.

