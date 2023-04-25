Home » Public calamity decreed in Arauca due to emergencies caused by the rains – news
Public calamity decreed in Arauca due to emergencies caused by the rains – news

The Army confirmed that in response to compliance with an arrest warrant, together with the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police, they carried out an operation in the populated center of Panama de Arauca.

The diligence sought to carry out the arrest of the subject known by the alias of Guajibo or Zorro, an alleged member of the ELN and responsible for the kidnapping of two professional soldiers in November 2022, the kidnapping of a non-commissioned officer of the marine infantry in the December 2022, and the kidnapping of our second sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo in February of this year.

According to what was reported by the Army, alias Guajibo, resisted his capture and fired a firearm at the officials who were at the scene, who reacted and wounded him.

Combat nurses gave him first aid, and then transferred him to the health post in that same populated center, where he later died; in the place the CTI advanced the urgent acts.

Similarly, the authorities confirmed that there was another man at the scene who was carrying a firearm, who was captured. Two revolver-type weapons were seized, which were made available to the competent authorities for the prosecution process.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

