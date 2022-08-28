Listen to the audio version of the article

The times for the payment of the severance indemnity of public employees (the so-called “liquidation”) can range from 105 days to almost five years depending on the causes of termination of the employment relationship but in the case of an amount exceeding 100 thousand euros the waiting to get it entirely is close to seven years. To outline an overall picture of the payment times of the TFS was the INPS, which in a note pointed out that the measure that allows you to ask for an advance in the bank up to 45 thousand euros has been renewed.

When 105 days are enough to obtain the TFS

The payment is paid in a short time (105 days) in the event of the worker’s death or leaving due to incapacity.

… and when it takes almost five years

Otherwise, he expects almost five years, for example in the case of workers who have retired with Quota 100 having just turned 62 years of age and 38 of contributions. Those who have taken advantage of the measure in force until the end of 2021 must in fact wait to reach the most favorable of the requisites provided for by the Fornero reform (67 years of age or 42 years and 10 months of contributions for men) before being entitled to the liquidation.

Termination of the employment relationship, due to reaching age or service limits

Inps explains that in the event of termination of the employment relationship, which occurred due to reaching the age or service limits, “payment must be made no earlier than 12 months from the date of termination of service”. “In all other cases of termination of the employment relationship, such as resignation and dismissal – the social security institution clarifies – the payment of the due benefit will be made no earlier than 24 months”.

The payment method varies according to the amount

Depending on the amount to which you are entitled, the time for the payment of the entire settlement can be up to two years from the first payment. The service – explains INPS – can be provided: in a lump sum, if the total gross amount is equal to or less than 50 thousand euros; in two annual installments, if the total gross amount is greater than 50 thousand euros and less than 100 thousand euros; in three annual installments, if the total gross amount is equal to or greater than 100 thousand euros. In case of payment by installments, therefore, the second and third installments will be paid respectively after 12 and 24 months from the effective date of the right to payment of the first.