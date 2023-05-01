Home » Public Ministry reports 35 cases filed during election day
Public Ministry reports 35 cases filed during election day

Asuncion, National Radio.-The Center for Monitoring and Reception of Complaints of the Public Ministry, reported 35 cases admitted, during the day of suffrage this Sunday held throughout the country.

The State Attorney General’s Office clarifies that in a case, there could be more than one punishable act to investigate.

He added, in the institutional report, provided through social networks, it refers that the department of Guairá, was the place with the most complaints, with a total of 8.

Finally, he mentioned that the most denounced punishable act was preventing the exercise of the vote, with 6 complaints.

The Center for Monitoring and Receiving Complaints of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, was installed at the headquarters of the institution, located in Chile near Ygatimí de Asunción.

