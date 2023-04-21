Purahéi Soul undertakes a journey to Japan carrying the imprint of his innovative national art and the work of the “Bloque Guaraní”

the national duo Purahei Soul begins a three-week trip to Japan where they will tour the cities of Tokio y Kyoto, with his artistic team and the touch of his songs with Spanish and Guarani fusion. The tour includes the sample of the creations of artists Cami Orué of the brand “Ancestral Paraguay”, and “Arcana” by Ticiana Hoisel, respectively.

Miguel Narvaez y Jennifer Hicks They export our folklore with the touch of Purahéi Soul, this time to the Japanese country where they have shows scheduled at the emblematic Blue Note jazz club in Tokyo, and a special one at the Harajuku Street art gallery in the same city, with presentation and exhibition of “Ancestral Fashion” and Paraguayan crafts together with the Purahéi Soul clothing collection.

The route is as follows:

Sunday April 23: Presentation and Exhibition at Misha Harajuku Gallery

Tuesday April 25: Reception for fashion leaders, presentation and mini concert

Wednesday 26, Thursday 27 and Friday 28 April: Live Concert at Blue Note Palace

It should be noted that Blue Note is considered one of the most important jazz and world music venues in the world. It is a branch of New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club and has been described as the best place in Tokyo for live jazz.

Regarding the new trip, Jennifer Hicks explains that the main objective of this tour is to promote the Purahéi Soul project, show and represent Paraguay and the entire team that includes the collective work of the “Guarani Block”. Part of the clothing collection are pieces that the duo wears on stage, worked together with artisans from Carapeguá and Caacupé. The sample is a sensory experience where the fabric manufacturing process is illustrated and you can listen to the sound that is generated during the production of these materials.

In this new tour they will record all the material to later release an audiovisual of the cultural exchange of the 20 days of art in the Asian country.

Let’s remember that the duo began 2023 with a tour in Brazil that included the Recbeat festival in Recife, performances at Whiplash in Sao Paulo and Rio Vermelho in Salvador, all this in the month of January; and then they went to Uruguay in March.

Plans for this year include more travel and the release of a new single next May.