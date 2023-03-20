Home News Putin and Xi assess Chinese peace plan for Ukraine
Putin and Xi assess Chinese peace plan for Ukraine

Putin and Xi assess Chinese peace plan for Ukraine

The Russian, Vladimir Putin, and Chinese, Xi Jinping, presidents concluded their informal meeting in the Kremlin this Monday, March 20, after four and a half hours of conversations.
Xi, who arrived on the same day in Russia on a state visit, left the Kremlin at the end of the negotiations and the dinner with which his Russian colleague entertained him.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin admitted having “carefully studied” Beijing’s proposals “to resolve the serious crisis in Ukraine”, after which he assured that they would have the opportunity to talk this afternoon about the Chinese peace plan “face to face”.

The Kremlin, which highlighted Beijing’s “balanced position” regarding the conflict, announced that Putin would give Xi definitive explanations about the causes of the problem.

Both Ukraine and the West called on Xi on Monday to use his influence on the Kremlin chief to stop the fighting as soon as possible.

The presidents of China and Russia meet in Moscow

putin good host

Regarding the Chinese initiative, Kiev warned that, before implementing it, Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory, alluding to the fact that Beijing’s plan does not allude to territorial integrity or the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is waiting to talk with Xi via video conference after his trip to Russia ends.

It is unknown if both leaders spoke of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin, although Beijing publicly criticized it and on Monday the Russian Investigative Committee filed a criminal case against the prosecutor and the three judges of the court.

See also  At the former post office in Treviso there is space for 14 classrooms: a new building for the artistic high school

The Kremlin announced that Putin and Xi plan to sign a dozen documents tomorrow, Tuesday, including two statements on strengthening strategic cooperation and economic interaction plans until 2030.

Putin admitted that they would dedicate Monday to political and international issues

