Xi’an News Network News In order to focus on the direction and content of Qinchuangyuan’s industrial cooperation, explore new channels and new models of Qinchuangyuan’s industrial cooperation, display the results of industrial project cooperation, and provide new momentum for the construction of Qinchuangyuan’s innovation-driven platform, on August 16th, Qinchuangyuan Industry Cooperation and Exchange Meeting and Project Signing Ceremony was held in Xi’an. Representatives of technology-based enterprises, incubators, makerspaces and other units gathered in Xi’an to explore a new model of Qinchuangyuan’s industrial cooperation.

Explore new channels for Qinchuang original industrial cooperation

Promote high-quality economic development in Xi’an

At the signing ceremony, the city signed the smart rail transit equipment R&D base project, Jinxun Digital Intelligence project, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) preparation equipment R&D and production base project, underground disease detection and big data early warning service center project, and aviation parts processing. There are 34 projects including the manufacturing expansion project, the advanced energy storage power battery industrialization test project, the Xi’an branch of the National 5G medium and high frequency device innovation center, and the national and local joint civil radar engineering technology center project. The signed projects cover various fields such as biomedicine, equipment manufacturing, power battery, and aviation manufacturing.

At the meeting, Lu Ning, Deputy Director of Qinchuangyuan Innovation Promotion Center, made a presentation on Qinchuangyuan’s general window industry carrying and related policies, so that enterprises have a clear and in-depth understanding of Qinchuangyuan’s general window industry carrying and related policies. As the general platform for innovation-driven development and the general source of innovation-driven development in Shaanxi Province, Qinchuangyuan’s innovation-driven platform is a key move to break the “blocking point” in the transformation of technological advantages and economic development. It is the largest incubator and special zone for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements in Shaanxi Province. In the first half of 2022, 534 new technology-based enterprises will be added to the window, which is 2.35 times that of the same period last year; 155 enterprises have transformed scientific and technological achievements, which is 2.28 times that of the same period last year. A total of 17 funds have been established with a total scale of 10.1 billion yuan. Qin Chuangyuan has promoted high-quality economic and social development by gathering innovation resources, building innovation momentum, and building innovation ecology.

During the meeting, representatives of the Qinchuangyuan industrial project carrying the park, Qinchuangyuan West Yungu in Xixian New District, Qinchuangyuan Integrated Circuit Accelerator in High-tech Zone (core area of ​​Xi’an Electronics Valley), and Qinchuangyuan New Economic Industrial Park in Aerospace Base respectively visited the park. Project overview, functional positioning, park operation, supporting advantages, and future development are roadshows. Wang Wen, director of the National Technology Transfer Center of Xi’an Jiaotong University, gave a keynote speech on the transformation of scientific and technological achievements to promote the improvement of industrial quality, so that enterprises have a deeper understanding and mastery of the transformation of scientific and technological achievements to promote the improvement of industrial quality.

Deep integration of the main line around the “double chain”

Accelerate the agglomeration of innovation resources and industrial resources

The reporter learned that, in order to speed up the construction of Qinchuangyuan’s innovation-driven platform, Xi’an focuses on the development of “double-chain integration” and promotes the organic combination of various innovation elements to form a three-dimensional linkage “incubator”, achievement transformation “accelerator” and two-chain integration “promoter” , open up the industrial chain and innovation chain, speed up the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, and promote the close integration of science and technology and economy.

In the next step, Xi’an will focus on the main line of deep integration of the industrial chain and innovation chain, accelerate the accumulation of innovation resources and industrial resources, improve the city’s industrial chain innovation factor map by focusing on the city’s 19 key industrial chains, and support industry chain leading enterprises and backbone enterprises to join universities The institute builds various technological innovation carriers, carries out key core technology research, promotes the organic combination of “government-industry-university-research-funding”, and accurately excavates key core technologies of the industrial chain, chain-breaking technologies and “neck-stuck” technologies, and at the same time leverages its technological advantages to carry out technological investment promotion , focusing on building a modern industrial system, focusing on introducing a group of industry invisible champions, gazelle enterprises, R&D bases and incubation platforms, etc., to expand and strengthen scientific and technological innovation enterprise clusters, and solve the “pain points” of the industrial chain.

At the same time, give full play to the advantages of innovation resources, guide leading enterprises to play a demonstration and leading role, build a platform for the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, realize efficient connection between scientific and technological achievements and enterprise needs, seamless connection between innovative products and market demand, and embed innovation in the whole process of industrial development in all fields. By focusing on advanced manufacturing, integrated circuits, automobiles, aerospace, new energy and other industrial fields, focusing on complementing, expanding and extending the needs of the industrial chain, focusing on the upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain of leading enterprises, and “unicorn” enterprises to carry out accurate development To attract investment, focus on introducing a number of key projects with high technological content, high added value, and strong industrial demonstration driving force, promote industrial development to provide new momentum for scientific and technological innovation, and open up “blocking points” in the innovation chain.

Text/Photo by Huang Xiaowei, an intern, Zhao Yingru, an all-media reporter for Xi’an Newspaper