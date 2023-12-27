Qinghai Minhe Earthquake Area: Tu-speaking volunteers provide heart-warming services to heal the hearts of disaster-stricken people – China News Service

Tu-speaking volunteers in Qinghai Minhe Earthquake Area provide heart-warming services to heal the hearts of the affected people

Following the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Jishishan, Gansu Province, on December 18th, impacting 22 towns and villages in Qinghai Province, Tu-speaking volunteers have stepped up to provide crucial support and comfort to the affected residents.

At the centralized resettlement site in the earthquake area of Zhaomuchuan Village Committee, Guanting Town, Haidong County, members of the Minhe County Women’s Volunteer Service Team have been offering free haircuts and psychological counseling services to those affected by the earthquake. The team has been communicating with villagers in Tu language to ensure that their needs and preferences are understood and met.

Deputy Director of the Minhe County Women’s Federation, Yuan Ping, explained that in the aftermath of the earthquake, Tu female cadres from various county units were dispatched to provide psychological comfort, legal services, and free haircuts to those affected.

As an ethnic gathering area with a Tu population of 43,585, accounting for 20.29% of the ethnic population, the volunteers have recognized the importance of providing services in Tu language, especially for elderly residents who may not speak Chinese and require timely and effective communication during this challenging time.

Members of the Minhe County Women’s Volunteer Service Team, like Zhu Xiulan, have been using psychological counseling methods, including attention transfer and abdominal breathing, to help villagers rebuild their confidence, stabilize their emotions, and alleviate anxiety and emotional distress following the disaster.

Zhu Hua, a villager in Zhaomuchuan Village, expressed gratitude for the arrival of food and volunteer teams, which helped to alleviate fear and helplessness in the aftermath of the earthquake. The volunteers have been working diligently to ensure that the elderly, children, and women, who make up a larger proportion of the resettlement site, receive the support they need to cope with the aftermath of the earthquake.

The services provided by the Tu-speaking volunteers have been crucial in helping the affected residents to rebuild their homes and lives, and have played a significant role in providing comfort and stability during this challenging time.

Share this: Facebook

X

