Quadrivio and Pambianco launch the second Made in Italy Fund

The joint venture between Quadrivium e Pambianco lancia Made in Italy Fund II, the second private equity fund dedicated to the world of lifestyle and Italian excellence. The new vehicle will have a funding target of 500 million euros and as for Made in Italy Fund I, the investment strategy will be aimed at monitoring the main trends in the Fashion, Beauty, Design and Wine sectors, with the aim of investing in reality with a high margin of development and strongly devoted to internationalization.

“The fund has demonstrated the ability to understand the potential of budding companies capable of establishing themselves on the market, through internal growth, enhancing expertise, sharing know-how and skills and through acquisitions or add-ons, speeding up their growth path. Therefore it came natural for us and our Quadrivio shareholders to think of launching a second fund, which would continue the philosophy of the first but with an even greater financial endowment. Our peculiarity is to be the only player that, due to its size and professionalism, meets the needs of SMEs that need to be valued”, he declares David Pambiancomanaging partner of the fund.

Made in Italy Fund I, launched in 2018 by Quadrivio & Pambianco, raised 300 million euros and in five years acquired 11 companies in the Fashion sectors (Gcds, Dondup, Pt Turin, Autry, Ghoud, 120% Lino, Rosantica) Beauty (Rougj), Design (Mohd) e Wine (Congratulations, Xtrawine).

The success of the first fund in terms of results achieved by the subsidiaries is demonstrated by the growth in turnover and ebitda of many brands and, consequently, the growth in the value of the fund. Among the Made in Italy Fund I projects, the holding company stands out Fine Sunwhich has brought together companies from the fashion sector (Dondup, Autry, Ghoud, 120% Lino, Rosantica and recently the listed company Cover50owner of the Pt Torino brand) with the aim of enhancing its development, and the wine group Congratulations. Made in Italy Fund I is starting to organize the exit phase of the companies involved, specifically two have already formalized the sales process, so as to maximize the return on initial investments.

The collection of the Made in Italy Fund II has now started, which will focus on the same sectors as the first fund, with the possibility of experimenting with new lifestyle segments but with particular attention to larger companies with a direct presence also in the abroad. The investor target includes a mix of institutional, private and family office players ready to join the Quadrivio and Pambianco network. The team, made up of the managing partners David Pambianco, Alessio Candi, Alexander Binello, Walter Ricciotti e Mauro Grange, will be strengthened with the inclusion of a French partner to expand the activity of the fund beyond the Alps. In fact, France is, together with Italy, a world leader in the Fashion, Beauty and Wine sectors.

