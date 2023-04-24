Qualified electronic signature devices SSCD and QSCD valid also after 31 December 2022

OCSI has completed the process of notifying the European Commission of signature devices being revoked, which therefore can be used for the generation of qualified electronic signatures beyond 31 December 2022

The Information Security Certification Body (OKAY) of the National Cybersecurity Agency, a body designated in Italy pursuant to art. art. 30, c1 of the eIDAS Regulation for the certification of qualified electronic signature devices, communicated the notification to the European Commission of the devices that would be revoked on 31 December 2022, as communicated by Agid last May.

It’s about the devices SSCD – Applet ID One Classic v1.01.1 in CNS, Classic or CIE configuration loaded on Cosmo v7.0-n Large, Standard and Basic (dual or contact modes) on NXP components e QSCD – NXP ASEPCOS-CNS v1.84 in SSCD configuration with patch PL07 on NXP P60D080PVG dual interface microcontrollerwhich can therefore also be used after December 31st.

More information is available on the IT Security Certification Body website.