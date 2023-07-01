Home » Quartararo sets the pace in the Assen Warm Up
News

Quartararo sets the pace in the Assen Warm Up

Quartararo sets the pace in the Assen Warm Up

At 14:00, experience all the excitement of the premier class race on the Assen track!

These are the top ten at the end of the Warm Up:
1. Fabio Quartararo – (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) – 1:32.422
2. Takaaki Nakagami – (LCR Honda IDEMITSU) + 0.133
3. Francesco Bagnaia – (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.149
4. Maverick Viñales – (Aprilia Racing) + 0.168
5. Marco Bezzecchi – (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) +0.222
6. Johann Zarco – (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.432
7. Franco Morbidelli – (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) + 0.523
8. Luca Marini – (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.586
9. Jorge Martin – (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.710
10. Aleix Espargaro – (Aprilia Racing) + 0.726

