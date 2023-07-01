Title: Xi Jinping Orders Crackdown on Mirror Websites, Restricts Access to Chinese Websites

In a move to tighten control over access to information, Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued orders to crack down on mirror websites and restrict access to Chinese websites. The aim is to prevent the dissemination of unauthorized versions of Chinese websites and encourage users to access the genuine versions.

Mirror websites are duplicate versions of existing websites that are created to host alternative content or to bypass government censorship. These mirror sites often display different information from the official versions, raising concerns about the spread of misinformation and unauthorized content.

President Xi’s directive comes amid heightened scrutiny of online activities and growing concerns over the potential threat posed by unauthorized access to Chinese websites. It is speculated that this move is part of a broader effort to tighten control over online platforms and prevent the spread of dissenting voices.

The crackdown on mirror sites is seen as a significant step towards shaping the narrative controlled by the Chinese government. By prohibiting the establishment of mirror sites, Chinese authorities aim to enforce a unified version of website content and prevent the dissemination of false information.

Additionally, President Xi’s orders coincide with reports of a mutiny in Russia and rumors of an investigation into the commander of the rocket army. These incidents have sparked concerns about the stability of the Communist Army and the potential implications for national security.

In a separate development, reports suggest that Russian special forces may have assassinated Prigozin, a prominent figure associated with the Wagner Group. This development has raised questions about the ongoing activities and recruitment efforts of the Wagner Group, a private military company linked to Russian interests abroad.

Furthermore, the European Union’s recent tough stance on the Taiwan Strait issue has drawn attention. The EU’s stance is seen as crucial in shaping the international discourse on China‘s assertive actions in the region, particularly concerning Taiwan’s sovereignty.

In a different part of the world, crisis looms as the prime minister of an undisclosed country demands the deployment of nuclear weapons. The escalation of tensions raises concerns about the potential consequences for global stability and the delicate balance of power.

Amidst these geopolitical developments, independent media outlets have struggled to maintain their operations. “Looking China,” an overseas Chinese-language media outlet that operates outside the censorship of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has faced numerous challenges due to its commitment to reporting the truth. The media outlet’s accounts on Facebook and YouTube have faced restrictions and limitations, hampering their ability to report independent news.

In an effort to combat censorship and provide real information to the Chinese people, “Looking China” is calling for the recruitment of honorary members. These members will help support the media outlet’s mission to break through censorship and provide independent and accurate information to mainland China. By becoming an honorary member, individuals can contribute to saving lives and providing early warnings during times of crisis.

As President Xi’s orders against mirror sites take effect, the landscape of online information in China is likely to undergo significant changes. It remains to be seen how these restrictions will impact the flow of information and the online environment within the country.

