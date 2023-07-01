Home » Barbara d’Urso will not host Afternoon 5. Mediaset thanks her “for the professionalism shown and for the great work done”
Barbara d’Urso will no longer be at the helm of Afternoon 5 from next autumn. This was announced in a press release. «Canale 5 and Barbara d’ Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer host Afternoon 5». This was announced by Mediaset, thanking “Barbara for the professionalism she has shown and for the great work she has done at the helm of the network’s afternoon programme”.

“The artist’s contract – recalls the company – is in place until December 2023. Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso will proceed with the search for new editorial projects”

Barbara had finished the television season with record ratings for her afternoon talk show, yet, something seems not to have pleased the Mediaset executives who have decided not to confirm it for the new edition, starting from October 2023.

Who will take his place?

