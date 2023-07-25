Questionable real estate deals: Municipal association chief Riedl put the function on hold

Municipal Association President Alfred Riedl (ÖVP) has drawn consequences from the allegations made against him – but he has not resigned, as SPÖ representatives had demanded. He put his presidency “dormant”, it said on Tuesday after a one-hour presidium meeting via broadcast. Riedl is accused of questionable real estate deals. It was said that the suspension should relieve the community association so that it could continue to work in peace.

Riedl was confronted with demands for his resignation on Tuesday. The municipal association vice president and president of the Lower Austrian SP association of municipal representatives, the mayor of Ternitz, Rupert Dworak, had stated that the social democratic representatives would suggest Riedl’s withdrawal in order to avert further damage to the municipal association. A motion of no confidence could not be introduced for formal reasons.

Riedl chose the middle ground: “I asked the first Vice President Erwin Dirnberger and Vice President Andrea Kaufmann to take over my tasks in the Association of Municipalities until the next meeting of the Federal Executive Board,” he was quoted as saying in the broadcast. The proposal was unanimously approved by the members of the Executive Committee. Addition: “I didn’t deserve the media attacks and the many speculations and my family didn’t deserve them.”

With his temporary withdrawal, Riedl wants to take the association of municipalities “out of the line of fire”. In order to be able to complete the proceedings in peace, he decided to proceed in this way. According to media reports, the head of the association of municipalities is said to have earned more than one million euros through property sales in his home municipality of Grafenwörth (Tulln district), where he holds the office of mayor.

