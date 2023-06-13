Quibdó: a call for the unity of alternative and independent candidates

Jader Cuesta Hinestroza

Jáder Cuesta Hinestroza, candidate for mayor of Quibdó, issued the following statement calling for the unity of alternative and independent candidates:

“A call to the unity of the alternative and independent candidates: Let’s save Quibdó from an apocalypse

“By Jader Cuesta Hinestroza.

“Quibdó, a city full of potential and cultural richness, is at a decisive crossroads. In the upcoming municipal elections on October 29, we have a responsibility to elect a leader who can meet the challenges facing us and guide our city toward a prosperous future. However, there is an imminent danger: the embellished candidate and the candidate of the disastrous current administration, whose mandate could lead Quibdó to an apocalypse.

“It is in this critical context that alternative and independent candidates have the opportunity to make a difference and save our beloved city. It is imperative that they put aside partisan differences and come together as a single force, consolidating a solid and cohesive option that can defeat the embellished candidate and the one from the administration.

“The importance of this union lies in the collective power and the ability to generate significant change in Quibdó. The alternative and independent candidates represent a new hope for our city, with fresh proposals, innovative visions and a genuine commitment to the well-being of its inhabitants. However, if they disperse and fragment into multiple candidacies, we risk wasting this transformative potential.

“United, alternative and independent candidates can capitalize on the disillusionment and need for change that exists in the community. Together, a common platform can be built that addresses Quibdó’s structural problems, such as poverty, lack of opportunities, insecurity and corruption. This union will not only increase your chances of success, but will also send a powerful message of unity and commitment to the well-being of the citizenry.

“Defeating the embellished candidate and that of the administration not only means changing the political course of Quibdó, but also rescuing our city from an imminent apocalypse. The apocalypse we are referring to is not a physical catastrophe, but a collapse of opportunity, a stagnation in progress, and a continuing deterioration in our quality of life. It is the perpetuation of a flawed political system that has failed to effectively address the challenges we face.

“The embellished candidate and the one from the administration represent the continuity of a status quo that has proven to be inefficient and far from the needs of Quibdó. Her election would mean a stagnation in the fight against poverty, a lack of investment in education and health, and the persistence of insecurity in our streets. To avoid this apocalypse, it is vital that alternative and independent candidates come together as a unified front and offer a clear and compelling option to the public.

This union of alternative and independent candidates must go beyond individual differences and partisan interests.

“It is about joining forces in the name of Quibdó and all of us who inhabit this land. It is a historic opportunity to demonstrate that politics can be an instrument of change and transformation, and that together we can overcome any obstacle in pursuit of a better future.

“The union of the alternative candidates is a sign of political maturity and commitment to the citizens of Quibdó. It is the reflection of a leadership that prioritizes the common good over personal interests. It is the courageous act of putting aside differences and uniting in favor of a greater goal: saving Quibdó from an announced apocalypse.

“I call on the alternative candidates to put aside rivalries and internal disputes. I invite you to recognize that, united, we have the strength to challenge the status quo and build a bright future for our city. It is time to show that Quibdó deserves a leadership that listens to its citizens, that understands their needs and that works tirelessly for their integral development.

“On this path towards union, it is essential to establish spaces for dialogue and collaboration. We must build bridges and find common ground in our proposals, to consolidate a solid and coherent platform that responds to the demands of the community. It is time to join forces, share knowledge and work together for the benefit of Quibdó.

“On October 29, the citizens of Quibdó will have the opportunity to choose between the continuity of an obsolete system or the change represented by united alternative and independent candidates. It is time to raise our voices and show that we are committed to the future of our city. Together, we can face the challenges we face and build a prosperous, secure Quibdó full of opportunities.

“The choice is in our hands. The union of alternative and independent candidates is the path to the salvation of Quibdó. Let’s not let the opportunity to transform our city slip away. Let’s show that we are capable of overcoming any obstacle and building a better tomorrow for everyone.

Let’s save Quibdó from the imminent apocalypse. Let’s unite as alternative and independent candidates and, together, build a future full of hope and opportunity for our beloved city.

“Quibdó deserves the best and together we can achieve it!”.