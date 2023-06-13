Mayors talk about reorganization, after serving a month in office – breaking latest news

Jorge Montero, mayor of Calvas. / Paulo Herrera, mayor of Gonzanamá.

In different municipalities of the province of Loja and the country, this June 14, the elected mayors have been in office for a month. According to some burgomasters, at this time they have adopted measures that allow them to “order the house.”

This Wednesday, June 14, the 221 mayors elected for the period 2023-2027, of this number 16 in this province, have been in office for a month.

According to some burgomasters in dialogue with Diario Crónica, the conditions in which they found the town halls were not the most favorable.

Jorge Montero Rodríguez, mayor of Calvas, specified that at this time they adopted radical actions to deal with the “economic and administrative imbalances found. Debts exceed USD 4 million, with loans from previous administrations with the State Bank.

Panorama

This situation is worrying “because there are also budget cuts by the current government.” Despite this, “we made progress in the reorganization of the administrative plant, to promote the planned works,” he emphasized.

In the case of the Municipality of Calvas, the mayor indicated that they have an extended budget, “which does not even reach USD 3 million and the debts exceed USD 4 million.”

For this reason, “we demand from the State Comptroller General a special examination of works contracted at the last minute,” said Montero Rodríguez.

Information

Paulo Herrera Rojas, mayor of Gonzanamá, said that they have all the financial information on works and machinery.

However, “when accessing the accounts of the Central Bank, we only have USD 8,000.” Also, “there are several outstanding debts of works in progress, which are not completed.”

getting ready

According to the authority, despite these and other drawbacks, they are preparing to deal with a possible El Niño phenomenon. “We are complicated with the machinery because it did not have the respective maintenance.”

In addition, he pointed out that they carry out emerging works on the Gonzamaná-Catamayo highway, and other tasks, to facilitate access to the canton.

The projection is to acquire a new road equipment, “through negotiations with the Development Bank,” the authority concluded. (YO)