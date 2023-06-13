Home » Mayors talk about reorganization, after serving a month in office – breaking latest news
News

Mayors talk about reorganization, after serving a month in office – breaking latest news

by admin
Mayors talk about reorganization, after serving a month in office – breaking latest news
Jorge Montero, mayor of Calvas. / Paulo Herrera, mayor of Gonzanamá.

In different municipalities of the province of Loja and the country, this June 14, the elected mayors have been in office for a month. According to some burgomasters, at this time they have adopted measures that allow them to “order the house.”

This Wednesday, June 14, the 221 mayors elected for the period 2023-2027, of this number 16 in this province, have been in office for a month.

According to some burgomasters in dialogue with Diario Crónica, the conditions in which they found the town halls were not the most favorable.

Jorge Montero Rodríguez, mayor of Calvas, specified that at this time they adopted radical actions to deal with the “economic and administrative imbalances found. Debts exceed USD 4 million, with loans from previous administrations with the State Bank.

Panorama

This situation is worrying “because there are also budget cuts by the current government.” Despite this, “we made progress in the reorganization of the administrative plant, to promote the planned works,” he emphasized.

In the case of the Municipality of Calvas, the mayor indicated that they have an extended budget, “which does not even reach USD 3 million and the debts exceed USD 4 million.”

For this reason, “we demand from the State Comptroller General a special examination of works contracted at the last minute,” said Montero Rodríguez.

Information

Paulo Herrera Rojas, mayor of Gonzanamá, said that they have all the financial information on works and machinery.

However, “when accessing the accounts of the Central Bank, we only have USD 8,000.” Also, “there are several outstanding debts of works in progress, which are not completed.”

See also  Spring River Troupe's new play Call Me Lin Caixiang premiered on 4/29 at Taichung Opera House- Business Times

getting ready

According to the authority, despite these and other drawbacks, they are preparing to deal with a possible El Niño phenomenon. “We are complicated with the machinery because it did not have the respective maintenance.”

In addition, he pointed out that they carry out emerging works on the Gonzamaná-Catamayo highway, and other tasks, to facilitate access to the canton.

The projection is to acquire a new road equipment, “through negotiations with the Development Bank,” the authority concluded. (YO)

You may also like

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Peasant leader who was kidnapped in Córdoba assassinated

Make every effort to do a good job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy