She loses control of the car and goes off the road, a woman in serious condition

She loses control of the car and goes off the road, a woman in serious condition

A woman was seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday 11 December, around 4 am, following a road accident that occurred in Precenicco, along the former provincial road 56 in via Lignano, towards Pertegada.

For reasons under investigation, he lost control of the car he was driving and ended up first against a pole and then into a roadside ditch. After the call for help reached the single emergency number Nue112, the nurses in the Sores operating room sent the crew of an ambulance from Latisana and the air ambulance to the scene.

The nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure also alerted the police and firefighters.

The 39-year-old woman was transported in serious condition, the code is red, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, by ambulance with the air ambulance team on board.

