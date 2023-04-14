Home News Quibdó: active search for minors outside the educational system
With the creation of a virtual Committee for the ‘Active Search’ of Boys, Girls and Adolescents who are outside the educational system, Quibdó is preparing to design new strategies that allow them to ensure that all minors are in schools and colleges.

In an effort to eradicate school desertion and save those little ones who are at social risk, guaranteeing their right to education and their permanence; the Ministry of Education, the ‘Todos Al Cole’ Program, Family Police Station, ICBF, Ombudsman, Ombudsman, Police for Children and Adolescents; the Pies Descalzos Foundation, the Norwegian Council, educational community, parents, among others; They came together to develop active search days that allow them to identify those children who are out of school.

The team will have the great mission of prioritizing certain urban and rural areas, to later visit the minors house to house and invite their parents and/or caregivers to complete the registration and enrollment process.

The goal is to enroll around 500 Quibdoseño Boys, Girls and Adolescents who are outside the Integrated Enrollment System (SIMAT).

