The blue Housethe band led by Guille Milkyway, starts a new tour through several Spanish cities to make all his hits and songs reach his entire audience. In recent years, the group has been releasing songs that have become hits, such as the single “Enter my life”, which was the first preview of what would become their new album, or their song “No hay futuro” which premiered at a concert in La Riviera in April 2022.

The blue House They will start this same April with a tour of different festivals where they will go through more than fifteen cities of the entire peninsula: April 21 (Fogueres Fest, Alicante), April 28 (FIV, Lugo), May 19 (Interstellar, Seville), June 3 (Toledo Beat Fest, Toledo), June 9 (Festival de Les Arts, Valencia), on June 10 (Palencia Sonora, Palencia), on June 17 (Magnific Fest, Lleida), on June 23 (Tomavistas, Madrid), on June 24 (El Bosque Sonoro, Zaragoza), on June 29 (Vida Festival, Vilanova i La Geltrú), from July 5 to 8 (Weekend Beach Festival, Málaga), from July 16 to 13 (FIB, Benicàssim), from July 20 to 22 (No Sin Música, Cádiz), on July 28 (Idilic Festival, Girona), from August 4 to 5 (Santander Music Festival, Santander), from September 15 to 16 (Granada Sound, Granada) and from October 13 to 14 (Hermosa Fest , The sleeve). And, there are still more dates to confirm.

The blue House he has managed to break barriers and assimilate new trends, but without forgetting that spirit found in melodic pop and the most euphoric dance music. Guille Milkyway he has been able to break through the walls of commercialism, to bring electronic pop to very diverse audiences. More information and tickets at this link.