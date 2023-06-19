Quincy Promes is sentenced to prison for stabbing his cousin

The Dutch Justice has sentenced this Monday to Quincy Promes, 31-year-old footballer who plays for Spartak Moscow and former Sevilla player, to a year and a half in prison for stabbing and “causing serious physical injury” to his cousin in one knee during a family party in July 2020.

The Court of Amsterdam has considered “proven” that Promes “caused serious bodily injury” to his cousin “at the end of a family party by stabbing him in the leg with a knife or other sharp object”, a crime confirmed with witness statements, WhatsApp conversations and phone calls intercepted during the investigation of another separate case.

The judge also confirmed that it cannot be shown that there was premeditation or that Promes deliberately tried to “murder” the victim, although “some intercepted conversations show that the suspect said, among other things, that the victim was ‘lucky'” and that in It really should have been directed at his neck.

“The context in which these statements were made, that is, afterward and in emotional and personal telephone conversations, causes the court to consider that they alone are insufficient to establish that the suspect had a premeditated plan to kill the victim. The statements are not specific enough either,” the Court stressed.

The minimum penalty for intentionally inflicting very serious bodily harm on another person with the aid of a weapon is one year’s unconditional imprisonment, but the court “took into account that the suspect is a professional footballer and a known Dutchman, and therefore has an exemplary function”, and also took him into account that he did not “assume any responsibility for his act”.

The sentence that Promes received for attacking his cousin:

The footballer, who has always denied the attack on his cousin, is also being prosecuted in the Netherlands for the alleged importation of more than 1,300 kilos of cocaine intercepted in two shipments in the Belgian port of Antwerp at the end of January 2020.

These are two shipments of cocaine, one of about 650 kilos and the other of 713 kilos, which were intercepted by the Belgian authorities more than three years ago, a drug trafficking operation in which the Dutch prosecutor’s office implicates the former Ajax player and former international orange team as a suspect of drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization.

Ajax, the team for which the Dutch international was playing when he was arrested in 2020, sold him two months later to Spartak Moscow for 8.5 million euros plus variables, almost half of the 15.7 million plus variables he paid to Sevilla. , team in which he played during the 2018/19 season.

The footballer did not participate in the judicial process and resides in Russia, where he has played professional football since 2021.

