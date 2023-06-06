RacingTogether on World Environment Day

Commentary on what happens on the track is done remotely over the course of various sessions, with one or two voices in the box. The retransmission of our calendar of super-productions offers a further opportunity to innovate and we continue to work to push the transition from traditional on-site to remote production. Every step forward in remote manufacturing reduces the number of people and teams traveling the world and therefore this implies another step forward in the commitment to use less energy and in a more efficient form.