RacingTogether on World Environment Day

Here are some of our main initiatives designed to make MotoGP™ ever more sustainable
We are preparing for a new era of zero carbon fuels. The first step consists of a fuel of non-fossil origin with a minimum of 40% in 2024, to then reach 100% starting from 2027. These are ‘drop-in’ fuels, i.e. ready to be used in an engine of standard combustion. Furthermore, the multiple fuels guarantee a truly global impact, starting from the MotoGP™ towards millions of people. Motorized two-wheelers are the most efficient form of transportation in the world and now they will be even more so.
Manufacturers and various partners are starting to test their new fuels: in the laboratory, with production bikes and on the track with bikes competing in MotoGP™. Those who have already started testing have reported that there are no tangible effects in performance and have found that ‘drop-in’ means just that, ie the need for no adjustments or limited adaptations in the bike or engine.
FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship
MotoE™ promotes a parallel path in terms of sustainable innovation. Electric mobility can make a key contribution in the fight to reduce emissions, especially in urban and metropolitan areas and this year MotoE™ enters a new era as Ducati is the official manufacturer with the V21L prototype. Made by Ducati in its first commitment to the world of the electric class, it amplifies even more the opportunity for MotoGP™ to encourage progress from the track to the road, in addition to the continuous innovation of the official charging partner of the MotoE™, Enel X way.
#RacingTogether means innovating together and the MotoGP™ and MotoE™ tire supplier, Michelin, is a prime example of this. From the simplest steps – such as reducing excess rear tires and minimizing residues – to the world‘s leading innovation, Michelin offers a perfect case study.
Michelin’s goal is to create tires made from 100% sustainable materials for 2050 across its range, and its role as official tire supplier to the MotoE™ is pioneering. Natural, regenerated and bio materials have been a key feature of tires in MotoE™ over the course of the various seasons and 2023 marks a historic milestone given that the rears are already comprised of the majority of sustainable materials (52%). As with sustainable fuels, it has a global effect.
The objective of every MotoGP™ event is to have a positive impact on the place where it is raced, from an economic, social and environmental point of view. We work with all stakeholders, members and organizers, to maximize all possibilities.
An example in this sense is that of KiSS (Keep It Shiny and Sustainable) which this weekend at Mugello celebrates its tenth anniversary, where it all began. Part of the FIM’s Ride Green initiative and KiSS share many of the same goals as the sport: avoiding food waste, promoting sustainable mobility, recycling, circular economy, protection of natural resources, accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities as well as support for local non-profit associations.
A sign for progress
Dorna has obtained international ISO 20121 certification for its sustainable event management system as organizer of the MotoGP™. ISO 20121 represents an internationally recognized protocol regarding the improvement in terms of sustainability and sustainable management of events at all levels. Dorna was one of the first companies in the field of engines as an organizer to receive this recognition.
Now the goal is to maintain it and this depends on a set of activities aimed at continuous improvement in the future. In this sense, the #RacingTogether movement is very important, thanks to the collaboration of all the stakeholders in MotoGP™.
Commentary on what happens on the track is done remotely over the course of various sessions, with one or two voices in the box. The retransmission of our calendar of super-productions offers a further opportunity to innovate and we continue to work to push the transition from traditional on-site to remote production. Every step forward in remote manufacturing reduces the number of people and teams traveling the world and therefore this implies another step forward in the commitment to use less energy and in a more efficient form.
From the other side of the world
Among our duties there is also that of defining a calendar that is as efficient as possible and which allows us to reduce the load by 30%, creating new crates that are less bulky. By doing so, we can fly more efficient aircraft.
#RacingTogether stands for innovation, technology, competition and the sport that are born out of our collective passion and together we ensure that our values grow around the world positively impacting the people we entertain in the places we race and the planet on the planet. which we live. We contribute to the diffusion of this philosophy. This weekend at Mugello celebrates this fantastic sport. Our group of IVECO trucks with HVO engines is already on its way!.