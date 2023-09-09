Raffle: New book “The Royals” – REAL TOTAL is giving away three copies

There is now a new book about the 121-year history of the largest club in the world: “The Royals”. Also royal: REAL TOTAL is giving away three copies to everyone who can answer a quiz question.

“The Royals” “> Enlarge

“The Royals – the story of Real Madrid”

35 championships, 14 European Cups, plus 47 other titles. At least! No wonder: Real Madrid’s history is great. Very large!

And because there is so much to report about the Spanish record champions, there is not only… REAL TOTAL a unique portal about this association, but also some printed literature. Including the new book “The Royals – the story of Real Madrid”. In this work, which is over 230 pages long, Dietrich Schulze-Marmeling and Hardy Grüne summarize why Real Madrid not only “royal, galactic, unique”rather “a myth that outshines everything in white” is.

From the founding in 1902 to the first European Cups in the 1950s to the time of the “Galácticos” to the modern era, there is a lot of football history in it – up to June 2023. A current book like this about Real Madrid can currently only be found in the Die Workshop publishing house . And REAL TOTAL is giving away three new copies.

Raffle: answer quiz question, win book

Anyone who wants a book – bound in a high-quality hardcover, of course – can have it order directly in the shop or take part in our competition as follows – all you have to do is answer a short quiz question.

The question: How many German national players (current and former) have played for Real Madrid? Not generally Germans, such as Christopher Schorch, or players born in Germany, such as Joselu, but rather: DFB kickers.

You can share the answers here via comment or on our social media channels. You have until September 16th, 11:59 p.m. On September 18th the raffle will take place among all participants who gave the correct answer.

Competition summarized

What is being raffled off? Three copies of the book “The Royal” (ISBN: 978-3-7307-0684-8) How to win? Answer quiz question (number is sufficient as an answer) Where? As a comment under this article or under the respective posts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter or YouTube

Period: until September 16th, 11:59 p.m. Raffle and winner announcement: on September 18th

REAL TOTAL I hope you enjoy this raffle! If you don’t feel like taking part in the competition or don’t want to rely on his or her luck, you can also order the book directly – in the publisher’s online shop.

About the book “The Royals – the story of Real Madrid”:

The Spanish record champion Real Madrid is also the most successful club in the world and looks back on a proud 120 years of club history. This is moving and full of breaks: historical because of the club’s role during the Spanish Civil War. At this time the club was on the verge of dissolution. All the more astonishing was his resurrection in the 1950s with a team and style of play that became known as the “white ballet”. But things also went up and down in terms of sport and had to go through dry spells in the competition with FC Barcelona for supremacy in the Spanish Primera División. Real Madrid has climbed back to the throne since 2009 at the latest and has since won five Champions League titles out of a total of 33 international titles. The entire sports-political history of the royal club Real Madrid – for all club fans, but also every lover of beautiful football who grew up with stars like Alfredo di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskas, Zinédine Zidane, David Beckham and Ronaldo or Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos is.

09.09.2023, 08:58

