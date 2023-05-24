Rain with strong winds and thundershowers in most parts of the country

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 3:44 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) In most parts of the country, including the federal capital Islamabad, it is expected to remain partly cloudy, with strong winds and thundershowers, and there is a possibility of hailstorm at some places.

According to the Department of Meteorology, today the forecast will remain partly cloudy in most parts of the country, however, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, East Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience rain with strong winds, squalls and thundershowers and a few thunderstorms. There may be hail on Maat.

During the last 24 hours, Central Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and North Balochistan received rain with wind, strong winds and thundershowers.

Highest rainfall in Skarund 17 in Sindh, Faisalabad in Punjab, Murree 16, Noorpur Thal 12, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin 10, Sargodha 08, Chakwal, Jhelum 03, Sialkot (City 03, Airport 02), Hafizabad 02 Millimeters.

Islamabad (City 02, Syedpur, Golra, Bokra, Airport 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Kachhari 01), Attock, Kasur, Mangala 01, Rawalakot in Kashmir 15, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 04), Garhidupta 03, Kotli 01, Kakul 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malam Jabba 06, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 05, City 04), Darosh, Mir Khani 04, Bacha Khan (Airport t), 03, Peshawar (Airport 03, City 02), Kalam, 02 ml of rain was recorded in Patan.

Apart from this, Dir (Upper 02, Lower 01), Chitral, Cherat 01, Bagrot 09 in Gilgit-Baltistan, Astor 08, Skardu 06, Gops 05, Bunji 03, Kalat in Balochistan 08 mm.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the country was recorded in Sibi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad 45, Mohenjodaro, Padaidan, Sukkur, Dadu 44, Rohri, Larkana and Khairpur 43 degrees Celsius.