Camila Osorio one step away from the main draw of Roland Garros after a resounding victory

Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio is one step away from qualifying for the main draw at Roland Garros, after an impressive performance in the qualifying rounds. In her last confrontation, the woman from Cucuta demonstrated her superiority by forcefully defeating the Bulgarian Sesil Karatáncheva with a score of 6-0 and 6-1.

Osorio has shown an excellent performance in his last appearances, which has allowed him to advance in high-level tournaments. Just a week ago, the young tennis player managed to reach the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 in Rome, leaving world number 4 Caroline García on the way.

The next test for Osorio will be facing Mirra Andreeva, a 16-year-old Russian racket, who is considered one of the revelations of world tennis. Andreeva comes from eliminating another compatriot from Osorio, Emiliana Arango, with a score of 6-0 and 6-3. The meeting between Osorio and Andreeva will take place this Thursday at 4:00 am, Colombian time.

In the event that Camila Osorio manages to beat Andreeva, she will qualify for the main draw of the second Grand Slam of the year. This would be a great feat for the Colombian tennis player, who is currently ranked number 84 in the world ranking. For her part, Andreeva is in position number 142.

The duel between Osorio and Andreeva will be the first for both players, which generates great expectations among tennis fans. The young Russian promise will test the good moment of Osorio, who will seek to continue making history in his professional career.