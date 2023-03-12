Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



March 12, 2023 – 5:00 AM

former vice pension

The former vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez highlighted this week that “It is always a pleasure to go to institutions like all citizens and receive attention from excellent public officials without levers or privileges. Here with Vanina Velásquez to process my pension in Colpensiones”.

It is always a pleasure to go to institutions like all citizens and receive attention from excellent public officials without levers or privileges. Here with Vanina Velasquez to process my pension in #colpensions. pic.twitter.com/imFrLdYHrW — Marta Lucía Ramírez. (@mluciaramirez) March 9, 2023

paradoxes

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Callefrom the Centro Esperanza coalition, pointed out that it is “Of course, in the Gustavo Petro versus Bukele fight, Petro is right. But there are curiosities: Bukele was born on the left, Farabundo Marti, and with the criminal gangs he carried out non-aggression agreements.

Of course in the fight @petrogustavo vs Bukele, Petro is right. But there are curiosities: Bukele was born on the left, Farabundo Marti, and with criminal gangs he carried out non-aggression agreements. — Humberto de la Calle (@DeLaCalleHum) March 10, 2023

Santofimio is back

Senator and former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo indicated that “Only in Colombia can it happen that Alberto Santofimio, convicted by the courts for very serious acts, is the leader of the campaign of Adriana Magaly Matiz, of the Conservative party, for the governorship of the department of Tolima.”

Only in Colombia can it happen that Alberto Santofimio, sentenced by the courts for very serious acts, is the leader of the campaign of Adriana Magaly Matiz, of the @PartidoConservCto the government of the department of Tolima. — Jorge Enrique Robledo (@JERobledo) March 10, 2023

Disinformation

Faced with the interpretation of the Historical Pact on an opinion poll, the senator of the Democratic Center, Maria Fernanda Cabalreplied that “They don’t get tired of misinforming. According to the Polymetric Survey, favorability fell to 52%, 10 points less compared to November, when it was 62%. His unfavorability in the same period shot up from 31% to 40%.

They never tire of misinforming. According to the Polymetric Survey, favorability fell to 52%, 10 points less than in November, when it was 62%. His unfavorability in the same period shot up from 31% to 40%.#DatoMataRelato pic.twitter.com/j6oaGlpBOI – Maria Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) March 10, 2023

national agreement

The senator of the Historic Pole, ivan cepedaI affirm that “The New Agenda for Peace in Colombia (Mexico Agreement) is the roadmap towards a pact for Colombian society that will lead us to the great National Agreement and reconciliation resulting from structural transformations”.

The New Agenda for Peace in Colombia (Mexico Agreement) is the roadmap towards a pact for Colombian society that will lead us to the great National Agreement and reconciliation resulting from structural transformations. pic.twitter.com/PbcHdd9oIC — Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) March 10, 2023

Marijuana and dilemmas

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Ivan Ospinaindicated that “In Colombia the minimum dose of marijuana is decriminalized, but in which legal establishment is it purchased? The problematic consumer or not, goes to the dealer. Meanwhile, Canada grants licenses to produce and sell cocaine.

In Colombia the minimum dose of marijuana is decriminalized, but in which legal establishment is it purchased? The problematic consumer or not, goes to the dealer. Meanwhile Canada grants licenses to produce and sell cocaine via @France24_es — Jorge Ivan Ospina (@JorgeIvanOspina) March 10, 2023

Crisis in La Mojana

The senator from La U, Joseph David Nameheld that “In the decentralized session of the Senate Territorial Planning Commission that we held in San Marcos (Sucre), we asked the National Government to address once and for all the problems that the La Mojana region has been suffering for more than two years, due to the floods”.