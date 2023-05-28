Rains persist due to the presence of humidity

Given the rains that have been occurring in the region and the national territory, Ideam recalled that “it is important to highlight that In a large part of the country we are going through the first rainy season of the year”.

In this sense, the entity reported that “this situation It is due to the abundant entry of humidity from the east of the national territory and to the location of the Intertropical Convergence Zone over Colombia”.

In the case of Cali and Valle del Cauca, added to this is the influx of moisture from the southwest that conditions the regional weather, so the potential for rain is medium, reported the CVC Hydroclimatology Network.

Forecasts

The Valle del Cauca environmental corporation reported that for this weekend, in the Andean region “dry conditions are expected during the day, moderate rains at night.”

Likewise, in the Pacific region, “light to moderate rains are expected, alternating with dry periods during the day and intense at night.”

On the other hand, regarding the weather forecast for Cali, the CVC indicated that “dry conditions are expected during the day, in the late afternoon and at night rains between light and moderate with probable electrical activity”.

Temperatures are also expected between 18 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius.

Drizzle and cloudy skies persisted in Cali and Valle del Cauca this FridayTherefore, it is expected that the weather will remain like this with a predominance of dry conditions alternated with light and moderate rains.

