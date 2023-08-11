Rainwater inundates homes and administrations in Afourer

Electronic flag – Rabat

Yesterday evening, Wednesday, the Afourer region was known at the entrance to Azilal. Rainfalls accompanied by “Tabruri” hail caused the streets to be closed with dust and stones, and many homes were flooded, in addition to the health center.

The torrential rains also besieged the residents of “Takant”, which prompted them to launch a distress call, along with the users of the national road 25 between Afourar and Al Ouidane.

The President of the Council responded to the call of the static, as the company in charge of rehabilitating Afourer’s circles was contacted in order to bring mechanisms to remove the isolation of those affected and repaving the streets, without neglecting the efforts made by the elements of the local authority.

It is known that the collective council of Afourer had previously held a meeting two weeks ago with the director of the project implementation agency, in the presence of the chairman of the supervision committee of the region’s council, the council’s technicians, and vice-presidents Mohi Benichou and M. Protect as the problem of reefs has been addressed.

Among the conclusions of the meeting, the correspondence of the Regional Agency for the Water Basin on August 3, in order to update the study, especially since the Council has placed the reef project among its priorities in its work program. As a reminder, the residents of the region are asking the region’s governor to intervene to find a solution to the flooding problem in Afourer and to build dams for this purpose.