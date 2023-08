The fund is intended to provide billions for building renovation, electromobility and semiconductor factories from 2024. The income also comes from increased CO2 pricing in the transport and heating sectors, which will make refueling and heating more expensive.

Büüsker, Ann-Kathrin | Aug 9, 2023 5:06 p.m

The daily summary of economic events in 25 minutes.

