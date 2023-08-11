Home » Nerazzurri on Arnautovic, crazy idea Lukaku
Both Milanese teams are looking for a striker with guaranteed performance under goal: the Nerazzurri are pushing for Arnautovic

Inter and Milan are without a shadow of a doubt the two queens of the Italian transfer market, with the Rossoneri still ahead of their cousins ​​given the grand transfer campaign carried out by the Moncada-Furlani duo. However, both Milanese formations still need a real number “9”, even if for different reasons. The Nerazzurri’s search for a striker is in fact now very well known, with the latest market news that has seen the Balogun track definitively fade away and other profiles such as that of Marko Arnautovic come back into fashion. On the other side of the Naviglio, instead of a possible owner, they are looking for a striker who can allow Olivier Giroud to rest from time to time, given that the new signing Okafor was not born as a first striker and prefers to start from a more secluded position.

It was unexpectedly Romelu Lukaku who sent Marotta and Ausilio into a crisis in their search for the striker to please Simone Inzaghi, who had sworn eternal love for the Nerazzurri only to then try to find an agreement – which has not yet arrived – with Juventus. And then hypothesizing a betrayal with the flakes with “Big Rom” in the Rossoneri no longer seems impossible, even if the economic conditions required by Chelsea make it a deal that to consider crazy is definitely an understatement. Mehdi Taremi was a target for the transfer market for Milan at the beginning of the summer and now he’s being targeted by Inter, who knows if another transfer market derby can be configured this summer in great Milanese style.

