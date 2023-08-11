Eccidi della Certosa, ceremony to honor the memory of the fallen

KILL OF THE CERTOSA – Thursday 10 August 2023 at 9.30 in Certosa in Ferrara – PHOTOS AND INTERVENTIONS

Update of 10-8-2023 – In the photos some moments of the commemoration ceremony held in Certosa on 10 August 2023. The interventions of the ass. Angela Travagli and Antonella Guarnieri can be downloaded at the bottom of the page.

Ferrara, 9 August 2023 – Between 10 and 20 August 1944, nine Ferrara patriots were killed near the Certosa. In memory of these tragic events, a memorial stone was placed on the wall in front of the Temple of St. Christopher.

To honor the memory of the fallen Thursday 10 August 2023 – at 9.30 in Certosa in Ferrara a ceremony will take place, which foresees, in the presence of the Civil, Military and Religious Authorities and of the Partisan, Combatant and Armed Associations, the deposition of a wreath and military honors. They will intervene Angela TravagliCouncilor for Labour, Productive Activities, Personnel, Assets, Fairs and Markets representing the Municipality of Ferrara e Antonella Guarnierireferent for the Museum of the Risorgimento and the Resistance.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, excerpts from the Diary of the prison chaplain Don Lelio Calessi who witnessed the massacre will be read, edited by Nicolò Govoni, researcher at the Institute of Contemporary History.

Citizenship is invited to participate.

