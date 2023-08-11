North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Calls for Increased Weapons Production and Preparations for Possible War

North Korean Leader Calls for Increased Weapons Production and Military Preparedness

In a recent meeting of the Central Military Commission, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the replacement of the army’s top general and called for the production of more weapons, expanded military drills, and preparations for a possible war. The state-run KCNA news agency reported Kim’s remarks on Thursday, but did not specify the enemies that North Korea aims to deter.

According to Yonhap news agency, North Korea seems to be focused on demonstrating its military might through these actions. The top general of North Korea, Pak Soo-il, was dismissed during the meeting, although no further details were provided by KCNA. Pak had held the role for approximately seven months.

Pak Soo-il was replaced by Deputy Marshal Lee Yong-gil, who previously served as the country’s defense minister and supreme commander of the conventional forces. Lee Yong-gil has also served as the army chief of staff in the past. This change in leadership follows a pattern observed in 2016 when Ri Yong Gil was replaced and subsequently faced speculation about his execution, only to reappear and be appointed to another senior position.

During the meeting, Kim Jong Un emphasized the need for “comprehensive preparations for war” and urged all arms industry enterprises to increase the mass production of various weapons and equipment. He also called for actual combat exercises to be conducted using the latest weapons and equipment that have been newly deployed.

Kim Jong Un has set a goal to expand North Korea’s arms production capacity, although no specific details were provided in the report. The announcement comes amidst suspicions from the U.S. that North Korea is supplying weapons, including shells, rockets, and missiles, for Russia’s military activities in Ukraine. Both Russia and North Korea have denied these allegations.

Last week, Kim Jong Un visited weapons factories and expressed the demand for the production of more missile engines, artillery, and other weapons. Furthermore, North Korea recently hosted a major defense expo coinciding with a massive military parade. During the expo, Kim showcased the country’s latest and most advanced weaponry, including ballistic missiles and spy drones, to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was visiting.

On September 9, North Korea is scheduled to hold a militia military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s founding. Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea are preparing to hold their next military drill from August 21 to 24. North Korea perceives these drills as a threat to its security and considers them as preparations for a potential invasion of its territory.

Overall, Kim Jong Un’s recent declarations highlight North Korea’s intensified focus on military preparedness and the expansion of its weapons production capacity. As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the international community remains watchful of the potential implications of these developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

