Suixi County Holds Economic Operation Analysis Meeting to Drive Stable and Healthy Development

Suixi County Holds Economic Analysis Meeting to Discuss Development Plans

Suixi County recently held an economic operation analysis meeting to discuss the progress and future plans for the region’s development. The meeting was presided over by Wang Yongtao, member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and executive deputy county magistrate.

During the meeting, the County Statistics Bureau provided guidance on the statistical reporting work and offered suggestions for improvement. Various county departments, including the County Development and Reform Commission, the Economic and Information Bureau, the Commerce Bureau, the Agriculture and Rural Bureau, the Housing and Construction Bureau, and the Finance Bureau, reported on the expected completion of leading economic indicators from January to July. They also highlighted existing problems and outlined key tasks for the next phase of development.

The County Investment Promotion Center presented a report on the progress of investment promotion work from January to July. They discussed existing challenges and outlined key tasks for the future. Additionally, Suixi Economic Development Zone, Baishan Modern Agriculture Demonstration Zone, and several towns reported on the expected completion of major economic indicators from January to July. They also discussed investment promotion work and highlighted existing problems and key tasks for the next phase of development.

In his speech, Wang Yongtao emphasized the importance of departmental cooperation in addressing current challenges and implementing the proposed tasks successfully. He called upon all departments to enhance their sense of responsibility and urgency in promoting economic operation. It was emphasized that the county should work hard and focus on key areas, implementing effective measures to ensure stable and healthy development.

The meeting concluded with Wang Yongtao urging officials to have confidence in the county’s potential and to intensify efforts to achieve the development goals. The aim is to promote a stable and healthy economic operation in Suixi County.

The meeting presented an opportunity for various departments to align their strategies and work towards a common vision. It is hoped that the shared efforts and collaboration will lead to positive outcomes and contribute to the overall economic development of Suixi County.

Correspondent: Zhao Yongxiang

