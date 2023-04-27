Rainy season puts Yopal on red alert due to risk of landslides – news

Disaster Risk Management announces the early warnings issued by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, with which the community is asked to know the threats, reduce their dangers and be prepared to face emergencies derived from rain.

In relation to the above, it is reported that the municipality of Yopal is on red alert due to a high threat of landslides. While the municipalities of Aguazul, Nunchía and Támara present an orange alert, due to this same natural risk.

Regarding the probability of sudden increases in the level of the rivers, the orange alert was generated for the Ariporo river and Casanare river basin, for which special attention is required in the municipalities of Paz de Ariporo, Hato Corozal, La Salina and take it out. Alert level, which urges the community to find out, take preventive measures in the face of imminent events associated with rain.

Arvey Méndez, director of Disaster Risk Management in Casanare, once again asked the people of Casanare to take preventive measures regarding the increase in rainfall, taking into account the fatality over the weekend, the product of an electrical storm in Paz de Ariporo. .

recommendations

Identify the risks and threats surrounding your home. Take actions to protect your life and that of your family. Evacuate to a safe place at your convenience. Give priority to children, the elderly and pregnant women. Don’t forget your pets.

Avoid driving in the rain, visibility is reduced and the risk of landslides increases. Don’t do pot walks. The level of the rivers and streams could increase unexpectedly due to a sudden increase, after rains in the upper part. Carry out cleaning campaigns. Prevent the banks of rivers, pipes and streams from being filled with garbage and debris.

In the event of electrical storms: if you are at home, turn off electronic equipment and stay inside. If you are in an open space, avoid proximity to metallic structures, stay away from rivers, estuaries and swimming pools. In a forest, locate an area of ​​low trees, never stand in a large tree.

In the face of gales, reinforce your home. Secure the roof, windows, doors, and other structures that could be blown over by the wind. Review the trees that present threats and make the request for cutting, before Corporinoquia or the Municipal Council for Disaster Risk Management.

Have the emergency lines of your municipality or the national ones handy: 132 Red Cross, 144 Civil Defense, 119 Firefighters, 123 National Police, #767 State of the roads.

Source: Government of Casanare

