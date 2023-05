Citizens, who rebelled against high electricity and natural gas bills and increased fuel prices, complained to the state. The number of complaints made to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) on the grounds that the electricity bill was excessively high in 2022 increased more than 4 times compared to the previous year. THE BIGGEST COMPLAINT IS IN ELECTRICITY, on the grounds that natural gas usage is billed incorrectly and fuel prices are excessively high. […]

