Electronic flag – Rabat The Raja Athletic team qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, after defeating its host, Houria Conakry Club of Guinea, by three goals to one, in the match that brought them together today, Tuesday, on the grounds of the March 26 stadium in the financial capital, Bamako, in the fourth round of Group C competitions of the tournament.

The goals of the Green Eagles were scored by Walid Al-Sabar (D6, 63) and Muhammad Al-Nahiri (D42), while the goal of the Guinean team was scored by Babi Abdo Ndiaye (D70).

The most famous referee of the match, Kalilo Traore, was the red card in the face of the Guinean Houria player, Musa Camara (D26), and Jamal Harkas, the Raja Athletic player (D45 + 4).

In another group match, the Tanzanian Simba team defeated Ugandan club Vipers with a clean goal.

Following this result, Raja Athletic raised its tally to the 12th point with the full mark at the top of the third group, ahead of Simba the Tanzanian with 6 points, Houria of Guinea in third place with 4 points, while the Ugandan club Vipers came in fourth place with one point.