by admin
Rammstein allegations: Lindemann obtained injunctions

Lindemann’s lawyers have now obtained temporary injunctions in court in connection with two reports in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and the web portal of the “Tagesschau” of the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR), as they announced on Friday. An article also dealt with alleged incidents at a Vienna gig in 2019.

According to Schertz Bergmann Rechtsanwälte from Berlin in a press release published on Friday, the ban on the articles in question covers large parts of the reported allegations. The allegations relating to the Vienna concert in August 2019 and a concert in Hanover in February 2020 could be read on June 2nd in an article available at www.tagesschau.de.

With an injunction from the district court of Hamburg on August 10, “the broadcaster was prohibited from raising the suspicion that Till Lindemann had a relationship with the two women […] performed sexual acts that they would not have consented to.” The court bases its decision “on the lack of a minimum amount of evidence sufficient for reporting suspicions,” it says. As far as the allegations regarding the performance in Vienna are concerned, the affidavit given by the woman, “to be able to raise the suspicion that sexual acts took place without her consent”, since the witness also stated that her memories were incomplete.

Just two weeks ago, the rock group played two concerts in the Ernst Happel Stadium as part of their current tour. In the run-up – as in other cities before – there were protests due to the various allegations made, which the singer had always rejected.

