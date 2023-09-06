Home » Rapid Intensification of Tropical Storm Lee Sparks Concerns of Potential Hurricane
Rapid Intensification of Tropical Storm Lee Sparks Concerns of Potential Hurricane

Rapid Intensification of Tropical Storm Lee Sparks Concerns of Potential Hurricane

Tropical Storm Lee Expected to Rapidly Intensify into a Hurricane, Posing Increased Threat

The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning regarding Tropical Storm Lee, stating that it has the potential to intensify rapidly into a hurricane by this Wednesday. This phenomenon, known as rapid intensification, could significantly increase the danger posed by the storm to both life and property.

Rapid intensification occurs when a hurricane’s maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 miles per hour in a span of 24 hours or less. Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, explains that this abrupt surge in intensity leads to a significant escalation of the threat posed by the cyclone.

A recent study conducted in 2022 reveals that most major hurricanes, categorized as Category 3 or higher, experience rapid intensification at some point during their existence. Klotzbach, co-author of the study, points out that out of the 104 such storms that have occurred in the North Atlantic since 1990, 88% fell into this category.

The study also reports an increase in the occurrence of extremely rapid intensification, defined as an increase of at least 90 km/h in maximum sustained winds over 24 hours. While these findings may partly be attributed to advancements in observation technology, Klotzbach suggests that the majority of the trend is genuine, noting that wind speed forecasts have improved in recent years.

Moreover, scientists have warned that ongoing global warming and rising average temperatures will likely result in stronger hurricanes in the future. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 (IPCC) report emphasizes that these temperature fluctuations will cause hurricanes to intensify more rapidly, accompanied by increased precipitation.

As Tropical Storm Lee inches closer to hurricane status, it is crucial for residents and authorities in potentially affected areas to stay informed and prepared. Keeping abreast of the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center and heeding any evacuation orders or safety precautions is paramount to safeguarding lives and property.

For further information on hurricane intensification and the associated dangers, please refer to CNN en Español.

