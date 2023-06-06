Rappi’s security measures after the murder of a delivery man in Cali

A 30-year-old resident of the Rappi application named Andrés Felipe Restrepo was murdered in the San Vicente neighborhood, commune 2 in northern Cali, by three men, apparently for robbing him.

The murderers, occupants of two other motorcycles, in an apparent robbery attempt, fatally wounded Andrés with a sharp weapon, presumably for resisting the robbery.

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment in which Restrepo tries to run and the residents of the sector help him, but he died in the emergency room.

Given what happened, the company reported that once they learned the facts, they contacted the family to accompany them in this difficult moment.

Likewise, they activated the insurance policy that covered that young resident with the insurer.

“We deeply regret the death of our collaborator and we express our condolences to the family, with whom we contacted to accompany them in this difficult moment. Likewise, we proceeded together with the insurer with the activation of the insurance policy that covered Mr. Andrés Felipe Restrepo,” Rappi reported in a statement.

“As part of our commitment to citizen security, we will continue to develop preventive actions to prevent cases like this from happening again. In particular, the security of the Turbo store will be reinforced, and its hours of operation will be modified, ”added the delivery company.

Álvaro Velasco, leader of the domiciliary applications in Cali, spoke out rejecting this murder, and indicated that in the next few hours there will be a sit-in at the city hall in order to demand security from the union.

“For stealing his cell phone and some money, they injured him twice. There was not even a policeman. People are afraid to go out, we ask for security, more guarantees and especially for this union that works until late at night or early morning, we ask that the case not go unpunished,” Velasco explained.

